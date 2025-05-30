Controversy Erupts Over Mamta Kulkarni's Spiritual Appointment

The spiritual world is abuzz with controversy following the appointment of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Acharya Mahamandleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi initially announced her spiritual role, which has recently come under heavy strain.

Rishi Ajay Das, founder of Kinnar Akhada, expelled both Kulkarni and Tripathi. Ajay Das cited the controversial nature of Kulkarni's appointment and lack of his consent as reasons for the expulsion. He expressed concerns about Kulkarni's past and Tripathi's alleged unauthorized agreement with Juna Akhada as violating the sacred principles of the Akhada.

The situation has ignited debate within the spiritual community. Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad's President, Mahant Ravindra Puri, challenged the legitimacy of Ajay Das's decision. Amid this turmoil, Mamta Kulkarni announced her resignation on Instagram, emphasizing her past as a sadhvi despite the Bollywood spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)