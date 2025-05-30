Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Mamta Kulkarni's Spiritual Appointment

The appointment of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada has sparked a major controversy. Founder Rishi Ajay Das expelled Kulkarni and her mentor, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, citing ethical concerns and unauthorized decisions. The debate highlights tensions within the spiritual community and questions about Kulkarni's past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 23:25 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Mamta Kulkarni's Spiritual Appointment
Mamta Kulkarni (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The spiritual world is abuzz with controversy following the appointment of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni as Mahamandleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Acharya Mahamandleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi initially announced her spiritual role, which has recently come under heavy strain.

Rishi Ajay Das, founder of Kinnar Akhada, expelled both Kulkarni and Tripathi. Ajay Das cited the controversial nature of Kulkarni's appointment and lack of his consent as reasons for the expulsion. He expressed concerns about Kulkarni's past and Tripathi's alleged unauthorized agreement with Juna Akhada as violating the sacred principles of the Akhada.

The situation has ignited debate within the spiritual community. Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad's President, Mahant Ravindra Puri, challenged the legitimacy of Ajay Das's decision. Amid this turmoil, Mamta Kulkarni announced her resignation on Instagram, emphasizing her past as a sadhvi despite the Bollywood spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025