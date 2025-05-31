Anupam Kher and Rekha Gupta Mark 100 Days of New Delhi Governance

Veteran actor Anupam Kher participated in '100 Din Seva Ke', a commemorative event by the Delhi government celebrating 100 days of BJP leadership in the capital. Kher lauded Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for her straightforwardness in addressing public queries, which he compiled from his friends and networks within Delhi.

During the interaction, Kher highlighted that his questions were representative of the Delhi populace. He praised the Chief Minister for her transparent responses, expressing hope that her promises would resonate beyond her current tenure. Gupta took this opportunity to detail her administration's accomplishments in the first 100 days and criticized her predecessor for prioritizing power over public service.

In her remarks, Gupta reflected on the betrayal of initial anti-corruption movements and criticized the past government for questioning the Indian Armed Forces' valor. She acknowledged Prime Minister Modi for enhancing women's respect through Operation Sindoor and honored the forces' bravery with her poem, "I Am Sindoor Too," celebrating Indian women's strength and national pride.