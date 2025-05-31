Left Menu

Manushi Chhillar on Biases in Entertainment: A Call for Change

Actor Manushi Chhillar addresses the disrespect faced by women in the entertainment industry, contrasting it with how men's achievements are viewed. She questions the prevalent misogynistic mindset and discusses her background in an empowered environment. Chhillar challenges the bias that attributes female success to male patronage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:43 IST
Manushi Chhillar on Biases in Entertainment: A Call for Change
Manushi Chhillar
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Manushi Chhillar recently highlighted the disrespect often meted out to working women, particularly in the entertainment industry, while contrasting it with the often favorable view of men's achievements. Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and star of ''Samrat Prithviraj,'' took to her X handle to share her insights.

She described growing up in a supportive environment where gender equality was prioritized. Yet she recognized a pervasive mindset that credits men's success to talent and hard work, while women are viewed as opportunists. Chhillar noted this is especially prevalent in entertainment.

The actor questioned the underlying cause of this bias. 'Is it simply envy or a deep-seated bias?' she pondered. Chhillar's latest film, ''Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,'' was released last year, featuring stars like Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025