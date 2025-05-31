Manushi Chhillar on Biases in Entertainment: A Call for Change

Actor Manushi Chhillar recently highlighted the disrespect often meted out to working women, particularly in the entertainment industry, while contrasting it with the often favorable view of men's achievements. Chhillar, Miss World 2017 and star of ''Samrat Prithviraj,'' took to her X handle to share her insights.

She described growing up in a supportive environment where gender equality was prioritized. Yet she recognized a pervasive mindset that credits men's success to talent and hard work, while women are viewed as opportunists. Chhillar noted this is especially prevalent in entertainment.

The actor questioned the underlying cause of this bias. 'Is it simply envy or a deep-seated bias?' she pondered. Chhillar's latest film, ''Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,'' was released last year, featuring stars like Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.