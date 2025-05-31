Left Menu

Controversy Surrounding Renowned Cinematographer Pratik Shah: Allegations Surface

Pratik Shah, a noted cinematographer known for his work on popular series and films, is embroiled in controversy due to allegations of inappropriate conduct. Various filmmakers and photographers have accused him of emotionally manipulative and abusive behavior. Despite the lack of official complaints during his employment, these accusations have generated significant attention on social media.

Renowned cinematographer Pratik Shah is facing significant allegations of inappropriate behavior, which have sparked a major controversy in the film industry. The accusations surfaced on social media, suggesting Shah engaged in emotionally manipulative and abusive conduct, prompting filmmakers and photographers to share their experiences.

Among the voices coming forward, filmmaker Abhinav Singh labeled Shah as 'highly manipulative' and 'emotionally abusive' in an Instagram post, urging women to exercise caution. Filmmaker Bhakti Jondhale and photographer Anu Pattnaik have also shared similar allegations, further amplifying the accusations against Shah.

Dharma Productions, which Shah collaborated with as a freelancer on 'Homebound', addressed the issue, stating they uphold a zero-tolerance policy against inappropriate behavior. The film production house hasn't received any formal complaints but emphasized their commitment to taking such matters seriously.

