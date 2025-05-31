Left Menu

Landslides Strand Tourists in North Sikkim Amid Rising Teesta Waters

At least 500 tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to landslides caused by heavy rain. Search efforts for eight missing tourists were halted as Teesta river levels rose. One person died and two were injured when a vehicle fell into the river. A red alert has been issued.

In a harsh turn of events, approximately 500 tourists found themselves stranded across North Sikkim on Saturday. Landslides induced by incessant rains have blocked the main roads, leaving many vacationers stuck, as per official reports.

The persistent downpour has not just hampered travel; it has also thwarted rescue operations aimed at locating eight tourists now missing after their vehicle plummeted 1,000 feet into the Teesta river. This unfortunate event occurred in Mangan district late Thursday, leading to the tragic loss of one life and injury to two others.

Authorities have put a halt on issuing any new tourist permits to North Sikkim for the time being. With the water level of the Teesta river rising further and more rain projected, the District Disaster Management Authority has declared a red alert. Furthermore, some of the tourists affected and those in the vehicle accident hail from Odisha, according to officials in Bhubaneswar.

