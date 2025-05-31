Ernesto Pellegrini: Legacy of a Legendary Inter Milan President

Ernesto Pellegrini, the former president of Inter Milan, has died at the age of 84, coinciding with the day the club competes in the Champions League final. His tenure from 1984-1995 remains celebrated for its transformative impact on the team.

Pellegrini's leadership saw Inter Milan secure a Serie A title in 1989 and two UEFA Cups. He was instrumental in bringing German football stars Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Lothar Matthäus, Andreas Brehme, and Jürgen Klinsmann to the club, reinforcing its European dominance during that era.

Pellegrini, who amassed his wealth in the catering industry, succumbed to a lung infection. The Inter family mourns a visionary who left an indelible mark on the club's history.

