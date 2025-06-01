Luis Enrique: Architect of PSG's Resurgence and Champion of Hearts

Luis Enrique, strategically dismantling the Galacticos, masterminded a transformation within Paris Saint-Germain, culminating in a stunning 5-0 defeat of Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Eschewing star power, Enrique emphasized teamwork and discipline, reshaping PSG into a cohesive unit and silencing skeptics with his bold decisions.

The victory not only exemplified Enrique's tactical prowess but also served as a poignant tribute to his late daughter, Xana, resonating deeply with fans and solidifying his legacy in European football.