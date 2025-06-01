The Epic Finale: Stranger Things Season 5 Approaches

Netflix has set the stage for an epic conclusion with the announcement of 'Stranger Things' fifth and final season to air later this year. Revealed at the streamer's annual Tudum event, the season will roll out in three parts, commencing on November 26th, followed by subsequent releases on December 25th and December 31st.

Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana during the 1980s, 'Stranger Things', created by Matt and Ross Duffer, delves into the chaos birthed from a government lab mishap that opens a portal to a parallel universe known as 'The Upside Down'.

The upcoming season, set in the fall of 1987, sees Hawkins under military quarantine as characters unite for a final showdown against the elusive villain Vecna. The final narrative promises to involve all key characters, including new talent Linda Hamilton, in a climactic battle against a formidable and deadly darkness.

(With inputs from agencies.)