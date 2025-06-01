Left Menu

Wes Anderson's Musical Awakening: Discovering New Favorites through His Daughter's Eyes

Filmmaker Wes Anderson, known for his unique storytelling, credits his eight-year-old daughter Freya for his newfound appreciation of musicals. His exploration of classic musicals, inspired by his daughter's preferences, includes films like 'Meet Me in St. Louis.' Anderson's upcoming movie 'The Phoenician Scheme' will release soon.

Los Angeles | Updated: 01-06-2025 14:58 IST
Acclaimed filmmaker Wes Anderson, renowned for his distinctive storytelling in films such as "The Royal Tenenbaums" and "Fantastic Mr. Fox," attributes his new appreciation of musicals to the influence of his eight-year-old daughter, Freya.

Anderson's quest to find movies that appealed to Freya led him to discover and enjoy a variety of classic musicals, including 'Meet Me in St. Louis' and 'The King and I.' He admits that his perspective on films has shifted since becoming a parent, allowing him to appreciate the genre he previously overlooked.

Anderson's latest film, "The Phoenician Scheme," featuring an ensemble cast including Benicio del Toro and Scarlett Johansson, is set to release in India on June 6. The film made its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival as part of the main competition.

