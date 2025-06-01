Anagram Destiny: Bridging Dreams Across Oceans
Grishma Shah's "Anagram Destiny" is a dual-setting novel exploring themes of love, kindness, and cultural connection. It contrasts the glamorous lifestyle of Mumbai with life in an immigrant-family motel in Georgia, capturing the essence of Indian and Indian-American dreams.
India-born academic Grishma Shah has released a new novel titled "Anagram Destiny," which she describes as a "love letter" to her roots in India and her formative years in the United States.
The book delves into themes of young love, human kindness, and the resilience of the human spirit, all set against a dual backdrop of Mumbai's luxury hotels and a family-owned motel in Georgia.
Published by Simon & Schuster India, "Anagram Destiny" highlights Shah's journey as an Indian-American expat and her exploration of the evolving Indian and Indian-American dreams at the turn of the millennium.
