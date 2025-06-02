Left Menu

Banu Mushtaq: Kannada's Rich Legacy Celebrated

International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq addressed misconceptions about the Kannada language at a felicitation in Karnataka. She emphasized its inclusivity, highlighting its association with multiple Jnanpith awards. The event, led by state officials, celebrated her achievements and announced government support for her works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-06-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 16:12 IST
Banu Mushtaq: Kannada's Rich Legacy Celebrated
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned author Banu Mushtaq, the recent recipient of the International Booker Prize, addressed longstanding misconceptions about the Kannada language in a speech at Vidhana Soudha, organized by the Karnataka government.

Mushtaq spoke passionately about Kannada's reputation, emphasizing its inclusivity and historical significance in India. According to Mushtaq, the language's rich tradition is validated by its numerous Jnanpith awards, a testament to its cultural impact. Her remarks sought to counter narratives of linguistic intolerance in the region.

The event, presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, included a government announcement pledging Rs 10 lakh each to Mushtaq and her translator, Deepa Bhasti, while committing to make her literary works available in all state libraries, coinciding with Karnataka's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025