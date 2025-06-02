Banu Mushtaq: Kannada's Rich Legacy Celebrated

Renowned author Banu Mushtaq, the recent recipient of the International Booker Prize, addressed longstanding misconceptions about the Kannada language in a speech at Vidhana Soudha, organized by the Karnataka government.

Mushtaq spoke passionately about Kannada's reputation, emphasizing its inclusivity and historical significance in India. According to Mushtaq, the language's rich tradition is validated by its numerous Jnanpith awards, a testament to its cultural impact. Her remarks sought to counter narratives of linguistic intolerance in the region.

The event, presided over by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, included a government announcement pledging Rs 10 lakh each to Mushtaq and her translator, Deepa Bhasti, while committing to make her literary works available in all state libraries, coinciding with Karnataka's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)