Anushka Shetty-starrer 'Ghaati' to hit big screen on July 11

Krish Jagarlamudi's directorial "Ghaati", featuring Anushka Shetty in the lead, will release in theatres worldwide on July 11. The film, which is presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi, was previously slated to release on April 15. UV Creations shared the news on its official X handle on Tuesday. ''Coming to claim her throne and conquer the box office. #Ghaati GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON JULY 11th,'' read the caption. ''Ghaati'' will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. The film is described as ''an intense, gripping exploration of the grey areas between right and wrong, where true legends are forged.'' Nagavelli Vidya Sagar has composed the music for the film with dialogues written by Sai Madhav Burra.

Shetty most recently featured in 2023 romantic comedy "Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty''.

