KITE Expands GCompris Educational Software with Tamil and Kannada Content

Kerala's KITE has enhanced the educational software GCompris by adding Tamil and Kannada content, contributing to the Free and Open Source Software community. This initiative extends Indian language support, previously limited to Sanskrit and Malayalam, and aids students in border areas and linguistic minority schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-02-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 15:45 IST
In a significant move for the Free and Open Source Software community, the state-run Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has added Tamil and Kannada content to the renowned educational software, GCompris. Known for its use in schools worldwide, GCompris provides interactive activities to aid children's development in various subjects.

This expansion marks a milestone in regional language support, which was previously restricted to Sanskrit and Malayalam, according to KITE's CEO, K Anvar Sadath. The initiative caters to students in border areas and linguistic minority schools, filling a crucial gap in the global GCompris repository.

The integration, requested by Timothée Giet, a leading figure in GCompris development, involved creating thousands of translations and voice-overs. These efforts have been approved by the KDE Community and are accessible across multiple platforms. Additionally, GCompris' new client-server model is set to benefit children with special needs, said Sadath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

