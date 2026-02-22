KITE Expands GCompris Educational Software with Tamil and Kannada Content
Kerala's KITE has enhanced the educational software GCompris by adding Tamil and Kannada content, contributing to the Free and Open Source Software community. This initiative extends Indian language support, previously limited to Sanskrit and Malayalam, and aids students in border areas and linguistic minority schools.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move for the Free and Open Source Software community, the state-run Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has added Tamil and Kannada content to the renowned educational software, GCompris. Known for its use in schools worldwide, GCompris provides interactive activities to aid children's development in various subjects.
This expansion marks a milestone in regional language support, which was previously restricted to Sanskrit and Malayalam, according to KITE's CEO, K Anvar Sadath. The initiative caters to students in border areas and linguistic minority schools, filling a crucial gap in the global GCompris repository.
The integration, requested by Timothée Giet, a leading figure in GCompris development, involved creating thousands of translations and voice-overs. These efforts have been approved by the KDE Community and are accessible across multiple platforms. Additionally, GCompris' new client-server model is set to benefit children with special needs, said Sadath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KITE
- GCompris
- Tamil
- Kannada
- FOSS
- Kerala
- Education
- Technology
- Software
- Localisation
ALSO READ
Kerala Medics Rally Behind Suspended Doctor, Threaten District-Wide Boycott
Medical Blunder Sparks Political Controversy in Kerala
Revival of Kerala Kumbh: A Cultural Reawakening
Anurag Kashyap Criticizes 'The Kerala Story 2' as Propaganda
Controversy Surrounds 'The Kerala Story 2': Political Propaganda or Artistic Expression?