Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pictures on 52nd wedding anniversary

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared throwback pictures from his 1973 wedding with actor Jaya Bachchan on their 52nd wedding anniversary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 17:25 IST
Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pictures on 52nd wedding anniversary
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared throwback pictures from his 1973 wedding with actor Jaya Bachchan on their 52nd wedding anniversary.

Amitabh, 82, uploaded the wedding pictures on his personal blog on Tuesday and expressed gratitude to fans for their wishes. One of the pictures had the duo performing the rituals, whereas, other two pictures had them engaged in a conversation. ''To all that wish Jaya and Me for the Wedding Anniversary, June 3, 2025, my gratitude and love, (heart emoji)'' he wrote in the caption. Jaya and Amitabh tied the knot on June 3, 1973, in Mumbai. They share two children — Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actor Abhishek Bachchan. Amitabh was last seen in ''Kalki 2898 AD''. Directed by Nag Ashwin, while Jaya's last screen outing was ''Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'' by Karan Johar. Jaya, 77, will next feature in ''Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling'', co-starring with Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

