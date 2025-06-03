Left Menu

CircleChess: A Game-Changer in Indian Chess Education

CircleChess, a pioneering chess education startup in India, has been recognized as a winner in Karnataka's Elevate 2024 Startup Program, marking the first government-backed acknowledgment for a chess-focused company. This recognition underscores CircleChess's innovative approach to tech-enabled sports education and its impact on the chess community.

CircleChess: A Game-Changer in Indian Chess Education
CircleChess, a groundbreaking force in chess education, has won the prestigious Elevate 2024 Startup Program under the Education and Ed-Tech category. It's the first Indian chess company to receive government support, highlighting its role as a trailblazer in tech-driven sports education.

The program, initiated by Karnataka, aims to bolster innovative startups with resources and funding. CircleChess stood out among over 1,000 applicants, affirming its mission of leveraging technology for socio-economic benefits. The recognition is a proud moment for Indian chess, validating the startup's unique mission and approach.

Founders Kumar Gaurav and Swati Agrawal express gratitude to Startup Karnataka and K-tech for their support. Adding to its credibility, Grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna and World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju are key figures in CircleChess's strategic vision. The platform blends AI, data insights, and mentorship in chess education, reimagining how players learn and connect.

