Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: CAIT and Meta's Digital Skill Initiative

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Meta are collaborating to digitally empower 25,000 women traders across India. Together, they launched 'Vyaapar Sakhi', an initiative designed to equip women entrepreneurs with essential digital skills through the WhatsApp Business App.

The first phase, spanning June to November 2025, involves in-person training sessions conducted in various Indian languages. This initiative is set to aid women in effectively managing their online business presence, from displaying products and setting up automated messages to running advertisements on WhatsApp.

The women's wing of CAIT will spearhead the training efforts. Shivanth Thukral, Vice President and Head of Public Policy at Meta in India, emphasized the pivotal role women-owned businesses play, especially in tier 2 and 3 towns, in driving the entrepreneurial potential of the country.