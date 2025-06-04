Billy Bob Thornton Reflects on Texas Roots and Authenticity in Filming
Actor and filmmaker Billy Bob Thornton discusses his experiences filming in West Texas for the series 'Landman'. Reflecting on his past work on 'Friday Night Lights', Thornton emphasizes the importance of location and local authenticity. He expresses affection for Texas and debunks misconceptions about the state.
- Country:
- United States
Billy Bob Thornton, renowned actor and filmmaker, recently shared his insights on filming in West Texas during a panel at the ATX TV Festival. While promoting his new Paramount+ series 'Landman', Thornton reflected on his experience returning to the football field featured in the 2004 film 'Friday Night Lights'.
Thornton, who portrayed high school football coach Gary Gaines in the iconic film, recalled the moment with nostalgia, stating, "I walked out on the field and I got chills." The significance of filming in authentic locations was underscored by Thornton, who described Texas as "a wonderful place to be because of the people."
In 'Landman', Thornton tackles the role of Tommy Norris, an oilman dedicated to looking out for his daughter, Ainsley. Emphasizing the importance of authentic settings, Thornton noted that filming in Texas enhances the show's realism, particularly through the presence of true Texans as background actors. "It's very important that they carry themselves as Texans," he noted, highlighting the state's vibrant cultural identity.
(With inputs from agencies.)