Left Menu

Billy Bob Thornton Reflects on Texas Roots and Authenticity in Filming

Actor and filmmaker Billy Bob Thornton discusses his experiences filming in West Texas for the series 'Landman'. Reflecting on his past work on 'Friday Night Lights', Thornton emphasizes the importance of location and local authenticity. He expresses affection for Texas and debunks misconceptions about the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:40 IST
Billy Bob Thornton Reflects on Texas Roots and Authenticity in Filming
Billy Bob Thornton (Photo/Instagram/@goldenglobes). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Billy Bob Thornton, renowned actor and filmmaker, recently shared his insights on filming in West Texas during a panel at the ATX TV Festival. While promoting his new Paramount+ series 'Landman', Thornton reflected on his experience returning to the football field featured in the 2004 film 'Friday Night Lights'.

Thornton, who portrayed high school football coach Gary Gaines in the iconic film, recalled the moment with nostalgia, stating, "I walked out on the field and I got chills." The significance of filming in authentic locations was underscored by Thornton, who described Texas as "a wonderful place to be because of the people."

In 'Landman', Thornton tackles the role of Tommy Norris, an oilman dedicated to looking out for his daughter, Ainsley. Emphasizing the importance of authentic settings, Thornton noted that filming in Texas enhances the show's realism, particularly through the presence of true Texans as background actors. "It's very important that they carry themselves as Texans," he noted, highlighting the state's vibrant cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025