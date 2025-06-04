Billy Bob Thornton Reflects on Texas Roots and Authenticity in Filming

Billy Bob Thornton, renowned actor and filmmaker, recently shared his insights on filming in West Texas during a panel at the ATX TV Festival. While promoting his new Paramount+ series 'Landman', Thornton reflected on his experience returning to the football field featured in the 2004 film 'Friday Night Lights'.

Thornton, who portrayed high school football coach Gary Gaines in the iconic film, recalled the moment with nostalgia, stating, "I walked out on the field and I got chills." The significance of filming in authentic locations was underscored by Thornton, who described Texas as "a wonderful place to be because of the people."

In 'Landman', Thornton tackles the role of Tommy Norris, an oilman dedicated to looking out for his daughter, Ainsley. Emphasizing the importance of authentic settings, Thornton noted that filming in Texas enhances the show's realism, particularly through the presence of true Texans as background actors. "It's very important that they carry themselves as Texans," he noted, highlighting the state's vibrant cultural identity.

