Transforming Delhi Assembly into a Living Heritage

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat discussed plans to transform the assembly into a site of national heritage. Shekhawat pledged support and will visit the assembly alongside officials to evaluate the project and aid its development into a cultural hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 23:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta recently engaged in discussions with Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to explore the transformation of the Delhi Assembly into a Living Heritage Site, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Shekhawat extended his assurance of complete assistance and expressed eagerness to support the initiative actively. In a move toward expressing this commitment, the Union minister will soon visit the Delhi Assembly with senior officials to evaluate the project.

Gupta highlighted the Secretariat's ongoing efforts to enhance the Assembly building's historical significance. He stressed the vision of making the site a beacon of India's legislative heritage and requested further support from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture to complete the project successfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

