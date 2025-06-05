Left Menu

James Gunn's 'Superman' Debuts: Unveiling DCU's Brave New Chapter

James Gunn addresses 'Superman' film rumours, confirming a 2-hour 9-minute runtime. He denies any studio interference from Warner Bros, reasserting creative independence. The film, pivotal in DC Universe's relaunch, features David Corenswet as Clark Kent, exploring the hero's dual identity and internal conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:44 IST
James Gunn's 'Superman' Debuts: Unveiling DCU's Brave New Chapter
'Superman' poster (Image Source: Instagram/@jamesgunn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

James Gunn has quashed speculation of studio meddling as his highly anticipated 'Superman' film approaches its July 11 launch, confirming the runtime at 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Amid fan inquiries, Gunn clarified that Warner Bros. had no influence on editing decisions. He firmly stated that the movie's duration, including credits, remains intact under DC Studios' authoritative control.

This Superman installment, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, marks the inaugural chapter of Gunn's revamped DC Universe. Set with a dynamic cast, it ventures deep into Kent's journey to reconcile his extraterrestrial heritage with his human upbringing.

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025