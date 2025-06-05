James Gunn's 'Superman' Debuts: Unveiling DCU's Brave New Chapter

James Gunn has quashed speculation of studio meddling as his highly anticipated 'Superman' film approaches its July 11 launch, confirming the runtime at 2 hours and 9 minutes.

Amid fan inquiries, Gunn clarified that Warner Bros. had no influence on editing decisions. He firmly stated that the movie's duration, including credits, remains intact under DC Studios' authoritative control.

This Superman installment, starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent, marks the inaugural chapter of Gunn's revamped DC Universe. Set with a dynamic cast, it ventures deep into Kent's journey to reconcile his extraterrestrial heritage with his human upbringing.