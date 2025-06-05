Aamir Khan Defends Remakes Amidst Trolling Controversy

Aamir Khan, an iconic figure in Bollywood, continues to champion the art of remaking films, even amidst mounting criticism. His latest movie, "Sitaare Zameen Par," faced backlash as it was compared to the Spanish film "Campeones." Khan, however, remains unfazed by the negative comments, defending the importance of remakes in cinema. He emphasizes that remakes are an opportunity to bring important stories closer to audiences and believes the quality of a film invariably speaks louder than any online trolling.

Addressing the failures of his films, such as "Laal Singh Chaddha," Khan argues that the shortcomings were due to execution rather than external negativity. Despite online campaigns urging boycotts, Khan maintains that audience approval can't be swayed by trolls if the film itself is strong. He notes past successes where remakes have been widely accepted and doesn't shy away from future adaptations, believing they offer fresh canvases for storytelling.

Khan also underscores the cultural value of retelling classic narratives, comparing contemporary remakes to adaptations of Shakespeare's works. Through "Sitaare Zameen Par," the actor aims to initiate dialogue around neurodivergence, aspiring to raise awareness on its importance in India. Khan remains committed to focusing on genuine audience reactions rather than succumbing to trolls, aiming to tell stories that resonate deeply and educate at the same time.

(With inputs from agencies.)