Left Menu

Piplu Fair Elevates to State-Level: A Cultural Preservation Drive

The Piplu fair in Kutlehar, Himachal Pradesh, gains state-level recognition, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. The fair aims to preserve ancient traditions, promote Himachali artists, and enhance cultural exchanges. New water projects and a water sports centre aim to boost tourism and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:47 IST
Piplu Fair Elevates to State-Level: A Cultural Preservation Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The renowned Piplu fair in the Kutlehar area of Himachal Pradesh is set to receive state-level recognition, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. During his inaugural address, Agnihotri announced plans to elevate the fair's stature while preserving its storied traditions.

He stressed the government's commitment to fostering traditional fairs and highlighted their role in cultural conservation. Local Himachali artists will be given precedence in these cultural events, with districts instructed to reserve a significant portion of their cultural budgets for them.

In addition to cultural initiatives, Agnihotri detailed ongoing infrastructure efforts, including 18 drinking water schemes in Una district. A memorandum has been signed to develop Andaroli into a water sports hub, aiming to invigorate tourism and create jobs for local youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025