Piplu Fair Elevates to State-Level: A Cultural Preservation Drive

The renowned Piplu fair in the Kutlehar area of Himachal Pradesh is set to receive state-level recognition, according to Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri. During his inaugural address, Agnihotri announced plans to elevate the fair's stature while preserving its storied traditions.

He stressed the government's commitment to fostering traditional fairs and highlighted their role in cultural conservation. Local Himachali artists will be given precedence in these cultural events, with districts instructed to reserve a significant portion of their cultural budgets for them.

In addition to cultural initiatives, Agnihotri detailed ongoing infrastructure efforts, including 18 drinking water schemes in Una district. A memorandum has been signed to develop Andaroli into a water sports hub, aiming to invigorate tourism and create jobs for local youth.

