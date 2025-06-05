Left Menu

Tribal Rights Under Siege: Arvind Netam's Rallying Cry for 'Jal, Jungle, Jameen'

Veteran leader Arvind Netam urges protection of tribal rights, highlighting threats to their resources 'jal, jungle, jameen.' At an RSS event, he criticized coal mining in Hasdeo forest, violation of PESA, and industrial-induced displacement. He advocates for leased land and warns of challenges like religious conversions and Naxalism.

Veteran tribal leader and former Union minister Arvind Netam has called for urgent measures to safeguard the rights of tribal communities, emphasizing the peril their resources 'jal, jungle, jameen' face. Speaking at an RSS event in Nagpur, attended by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, he spotlighted coal mining and related environmental dangers in Chhattisgarh's Hasdeo forest.

Netam alleged that both the government and industry have disregarded the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), leading to the displacement of tribals over decades. He proposed leasing, not acquiring tribal land, to respect their deep-rooted cultural ties to their environment.

Additionally, Netam expressed concerns over religious conversions and Naxalism, calling them significant challenges. While acknowledging the government's efforts against Naxalism, he warned against complacency and urged the RSS to bridge the gap with tribal societies and develop inclusive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

