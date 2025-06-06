Viola Davis Returns to Thriller in New Film 'Ally Clark'

Celebrated actress Viola Davis is embarking on a new cinematic journey, starring in the conspiracy thriller 'Ally Clark'. This project reunites her with Amazon MGM Studios following her role in the action film 'G20', which features a star-studded ensemble cast including Anthony Anderson and Marsai Martin.

The thriller will be helmed by genre veteran Phillip Noyce, with esteemed producer Irwin Winkler, known for classics such as 'Rocky' and 'Goodfellas', leading the production team. Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon are among the producers under their banner, JuVee Productions, indicating a robust collaborative effort.

Written by Jose Ruisanchez and Irwin Winkler, the screenplay details a gripping narrative where Davis plays Ally Clark, an investigator unraveling a mystery that spans from Washington, D.C., to the landscapes of Alaska. As Davis continues to achieve milestones, her participation in this thriller adds another layer to her illustrious career.