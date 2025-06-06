The 2025 Broadway Tony Awards: Celebrating Excellence on Stage
The 2025 Broadway Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event will honor the best in theater with categories including Best Play, Best Musical, and Best Revival. Notable nominees feature renowned actors like George Clooney, Laura Donnelly, and Megan Hilty.
The 2025 Broadway Tony Awards are set to shine at Radio City Music Hall in New York City this Sunday, where the crème de la crème of the theater world will be honored. With categories ranging from Best Play to Best Revival, competition promises to be fierce as the industry's top talent vies for recognition.
At the heart of the awards, Best Play nominees include poignant titles such as "English," "The Hills of California," and "Oh, Mary!" For the highly coveted Best Musical, productions like "Buena Vista Social Club" and "Maybe Happy Ending" are strong contenders.
Esteemed performers, such as George Clooney and Laura Donnelly, are in the running for their outstanding roles, while directing talents like Sam Mendes and Michael Arden aim to earn accolades for their creative visions. All eyes will be on the stage as stars and creatives gather for this seminal event.
ALSO READ
Galactic Joust and Golden Dome: Two Power Plays in Space
Byju's Learning App Delisted from Google Playstore Amid Insolvency Woes
Byju's Delisted from Google Playstore Over AWS Payment Dispute
West Indies' Forde Equals Fastest ODI Fifty, Rain Plays Spoilsport
Byju's App Delisted from Google Playstore Amidst Insolvency Woes