Left Menu

U.S.-Led Task Force Plays Crucial Role in El Mencho's Capture

A newly formed U.S. military-led task force, aimed at collecting intelligence on drug cartels, supported the Mexican military operation that killed drug lord El Mencho. The task force, launched to map cartel networks along the U.S.-Mexico border, provided data assembled by U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 04:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 04:33 IST
U.S.-Led Task Force Plays Crucial Role in El Mencho's Capture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A covert U.S. military-led intelligence team was instrumental in the recent Mexican military mission that led to the death of notorious drug kingpin El Mencho. According to a U.S. defense official, the Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel, involving multiple government agencies, was established last month to tackle drug cartels more effectively.

Although the raid was carried out by the Mexican military, a former U.S. official acknowledged that extensive intelligence from U.S. agencies was pivotal. The operation's success marks a significant victory in the fight against drug cartels, notorious for smuggling massive drug quantities into the United States.

Despite this victory, experts emphasize that dismantling the cartel's broad network remains a challenge. The U.S.-Mexico partnership has intensified under a growing pressure campaign from the Trump administration, which aims to curtail drug trafficking at any cost, including employing military strategies used against terrorist organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Missile Attack Disrupts Belgorod's Energy Supplies

Massive Missile Attack Disrupts Belgorod's Energy Supplies

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Re-elected: North Korea's Strategic Ascent

Kim Jong Un Re-elected: North Korea's Strategic Ascent

 Global
3
U.S.-Led Task Force Plays Crucial Role in El Mencho's Capture

U.S.-Led Task Force Plays Crucial Role in El Mencho's Capture

 Global
4
Reformation Plans to Address Britain's Special Education Crisis

Reformation Plans to Address Britain's Special Education Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026