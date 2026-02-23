U.S.-Led Task Force Plays Crucial Role in El Mencho's Capture

A covert U.S. military-led intelligence team was instrumental in the recent Mexican military mission that led to the death of notorious drug kingpin El Mencho. According to a U.S. defense official, the Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel, involving multiple government agencies, was established last month to tackle drug cartels more effectively.

Although the raid was carried out by the Mexican military, a former U.S. official acknowledged that extensive intelligence from U.S. agencies was pivotal. The operation's success marks a significant victory in the fight against drug cartels, notorious for smuggling massive drug quantities into the United States.

Despite this victory, experts emphasize that dismantling the cartel's broad network remains a challenge. The U.S.-Mexico partnership has intensified under a growing pressure campaign from the Trump administration, which aims to curtail drug trafficking at any cost, including employing military strategies used against terrorist organizations.

