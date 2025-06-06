Left Menu

Refugee Triumph: Return from Rukban

After nine years in the harsh conditions of Syria's Rukban displacement camp, Yasmine al-Saleh celebrates returning to her damaged home in al-Qaryatayn. This marks the end of one of Syria's worst humanitarian crises. Despite challenges, returning families are hopeful as organizations work to provide aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Al-Qaryatayn | Updated: 06-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Yasmine al-Saleh has much to celebrate this year, with her family's long-awaited return from the notorious Rukban displacement camp in the Syrian desert. Located along the border with Jordan and Iraq, Rukban housed thousands fleeing conflict. Conditions there were dire, with limited access to essentials like food, water, and medical care.

The return to al-Qaryatayn in Syria's Homs province, despite the home being damaged during the civil war, represents a bittersweet homecoming. Last month, the final families departed Rukban, aided by efforts from NGOs and military personnel who had struggled for years to supply much-needed humanitarian assistance.

Organizations, including Islamic Relief USA, facilitated the relocation of the remaining residents. The repatriation signals an end to one of Syria's direst humanitarian episodes, though returning families like al-Saleh's continue to face daunting challenges, with scarce resources and economic hardship in their hometowns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

