Celebrating 'Munjya': A Year of Success for Marathi Folklore's Silver Screen Journey

Bollywood actor Sharvari celebrates the first anniversary of her film 'Munjya.' Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this movie, a hit at the box office, garnered over Rs 100 crore and delves into Marathi folklore. Sharvari's first solo dance song 'Taras' remains particularly special in her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:21 IST
Celebrating 'Munjya': A Year of Success for Marathi Folklore's Silver Screen Journey
Sharvari
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Sharvari expressed her gratitude as her film 'Munjya' celebrated its first anniversary on Saturday.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this cinematic exploration of Marathi folklore, starring Abhay Verma and Mona Singh, hit screens on June 7, 2024, and emerged as a commercial success, grossing over Rs 100 crore.

Sharvari, who gained a wave of appreciation for her solo dance number 'Taras,' thanked audiences on Instagram, highlighting the love and encouragement she has received over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

