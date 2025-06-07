Celebrating 'Munjya': A Year of Success for Marathi Folklore's Silver Screen Journey

Bollywood actor Sharvari expressed her gratitude as her film 'Munjya' celebrated its first anniversary on Saturday.

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this cinematic exploration of Marathi folklore, starring Abhay Verma and Mona Singh, hit screens on June 7, 2024, and emerged as a commercial success, grossing over Rs 100 crore.

Sharvari, who gained a wave of appreciation for her solo dance number 'Taras,' thanked audiences on Instagram, highlighting the love and encouragement she has received over the past year.

