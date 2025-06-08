Lisa Kudrow on 'White Lotus': Balancing Admiration with Artistic Hesitation
Lisa Kudrow expresses hesitation about joining HBO's 'The White Lotus' due to its dark themes, despite admiration for creator Mike White's work. Kudrow shares her thoughts with Parker Posey, highlighting her preference for lighter roles while acknowledging White's stylistic changes for the upcoming season.
- Country:
- United States
Lisa Kudrow, best known for her role in 'Friends', has voiced her apprehensions about joining the fourth season of HBO's satirical hit 'The White Lotus', known for its dark themes.
Speaking to series star Parker Posey, Kudrow revealed her unease with darker roles, a sentiment that Posey suggested could be swayed by a major TikTok campaign. Despite her reluctance, Kudrow admires creator Mike White, particularly his film 'Brad's Status'.
White has hinted at new stylistic elements for the next season, marking a departure from previous thematic transitions. Furthermore, the series might experience auditory changes as composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer exits due to creative differences.
(With inputs from agencies.)