Lisa Kudrow on 'White Lotus': Balancing Admiration with Artistic Hesitation

Lisa Kudrow, best known for her role in 'Friends', has voiced her apprehensions about joining the fourth season of HBO's satirical hit 'The White Lotus', known for its dark themes.

Speaking to series star Parker Posey, Kudrow revealed her unease with darker roles, a sentiment that Posey suggested could be swayed by a major TikTok campaign. Despite her reluctance, Kudrow admires creator Mike White, particularly his film 'Brad's Status'.

White has hinted at new stylistic elements for the next season, marking a departure from previous thematic transitions. Furthermore, the series might experience auditory changes as composer Cristobal Tapia de Veer exits due to creative differences.

