Shubhanshu Shukla: India's New Star in Space Exploration

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to embark on the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station, marking a historic journey as the second Indian in space since Rakesh Sharma. Expressing his excitement, Shukla highlights his fortune to be part of a project larger than himself with esteemed crewmates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:56 IST
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is gearing up for his landmark mission to the International Space Station, participating in the Axiom-4 expedition. The 39-year-old is honored to become the second Indian to reach space after Rakesh Sharma's expeditions 41 years ago.

Expressing gratitude, Shukla, an Indian Air Force pilot, describes the mission as a journey beyond personal boundaries, reflecting on his fortune to be part of such a monumental endeavor. He and his team will launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre on board SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft.

Shukla's crewmates commend his adeptness and wisdom in spacecraft technologies, dubbing him "wicked smart." As he follows the footsteps of his idol, Rakesh Sharma, Shukla aims to inspire forthcoming generations toward careers in space science and astronomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

