RSS Chief's Vision: Uniting Hindus and Erasing Inequities

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat made a clarion call to the organization's members, encouraging them to reach every household to unite Hindus as a step toward eliminating social disparities like casteism. The goal, he emphasized, is a dutiful society aware of its national responsibilities.

Speaking during his two-day visit to the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya School in Nawabganj, Bhagwat remarked on the importance of instilling values within families to revive Sanatan traditions. His visit included coordinating efforts with Sangh officials to discuss 'shakhas' operations and student-centered community services.

Bhagwat's message also aligned with RSS's centenary goals, highlighting personal development as essential for societal advancement. He lauded the ongoing training in Kanpur, led by general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, aimed at crafting a community free from caste distinctions and fostering a holistic worldview where 'the world is a family.'