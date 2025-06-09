Left Menu

Darren Criss Earns Tony Gold for 'Maybe Happy Ending'

Actor and singer Darren Criss wins the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in 'Maybe Happy Ending'. He dedicated his win to his wife Mia, acknowledging her immense support. Criss celebrates his award with heartfelt tributes to colleagues and family.

Darren Criss (Image source: Instagram / @thetonyawards). Image Credit: ANI
Darren Criss, renowned actor and singer-songwriter, added another accolade to his career by clinching the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in 'Maybe Happy Ending'. The musical explores the journey of two retired "Helperbot" robots navigating a unique alliance in the future.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Criss expressed gratitude to his wife Mia, calling her the 'real hero of this remarkable journey' for supporting his career endeavors while managing their family life. His acknowledgment highlighted the personal sacrifices and logistical challenges faced as he performed in the production.

Criss, who made his Broadway debut in 2012's revival of 'How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying', also paid tribute to his co-stars and creative team. With previous credits including 'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' and 'American Buffalo', Criss emphasized the communal joy of theater, celebrating the collaborative spirit that led to the show's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

