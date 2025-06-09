Stranger Things: The First Shadow Takes Broadway by Storm

The Broadway adaptation 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow' captivated audiences and collectors alike, earning numerous accolades at the Tony Awards. Its immersive set and sound design deeply impressed, securing wins in these categories along with lighting design.

The narrative delves into a prequel story, focusing on Henry Creel, a character significant to the 'Stranger Things' universe, as explained by the Duffer brothers, the show's creators. Fans of the franchise can look forward to new content, including a final television season in 2025.

The production, directed by Stephen Daldry, first premiered in London's Phoenix Theatre in 2023 and continued its success with its Broadway debut in March 2025 at the Marquis Theatre, garnering positive reviews for its cast and storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)