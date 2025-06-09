Honoring a Tribal Hero: Birsa Munda's Legacy

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the legacy of Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, underscoring his pivotal role in advocating for tribal rights.

Munda, who led a defiant movement against British oppression, became a symbol of resistance until he succumbed while in captivity at the age of 24.

Recognizing his immense contribution, the Modi government declared Munda's birth anniversary on November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in 2021, ensuring his sacrifices inspire generations.