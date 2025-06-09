Left Menu

Honoring a Tribal Hero: Birsa Munda's Legacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Birsa Munda, a legendary tribal leader, on his death anniversary. Munda led a movement against British oppression and died in captivity at 24. His birth anniversary is now celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' to honor his contribution to tribal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 14:43 IST
Birsa Munda
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the legacy of Birsa Munda on his death anniversary, underscoring his pivotal role in advocating for tribal rights.

Munda, who led a defiant movement against British oppression, became a symbol of resistance until he succumbed while in captivity at the age of 24.

Recognizing his immense contribution, the Modi government declared Munda's birth anniversary on November 15 as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' in 2021, ensuring his sacrifices inspire generations.

