Assam Assembly Sings in Unison for Bhupen Hazarika Airport Renaming

The Assam Assembly resonated with the music of Bhupen Hazarika during a session where lawmakers from all parties joined in singing his famed compositions. The House passed a unanimous resolution urging the central government to name the Dibrugarh airport after the musical icon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and fellow ministers paid homage to Hazarika's enduring legacy, noting his universal message of love and humanity. Discussions reminded the Assembly of Hazarika's vision for Assam as a uniting force in India, prompting several proposals to preserve his memory.

As the year-long birth centenary of Hazarika begins on September 8, special sessions, concerts, and educational projects are planned to honor his contributions. Significant initiatives include a request to the RBI for a commemorative coin, academic chairs, and translated publications of his works across India.

