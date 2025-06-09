Sanjay Seth's Visit Highlights Transformative Role of ARTRAC
Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, visited ARTRAC in Shimla, applauding its role in modernizing the Indian Army. He praised joint operations and strategic leader training while also discussing government initiatives for the National Cadet Corps and Sainik Schools.
Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, paid a visit to the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) headquartered in Shimla, where he acknowledged the Command's pivotal role in the modernization and technological advancement of the Indian Army.
During interactions with ARTRAC personnel, Seth commended the coordinated efforts of the Army, Navy, and Air Force in Operation Sindoor, describing it as a successful stance against terrorism. He lauded ARTRAC's initiatives in empowering strategic leaders and enhancing online and functional training.
Seth received a briefing from Lt Gen Devendra Sharma on the Command's efforts in institutional training and doctrine development. Additionally, he underscored government efforts to increase National Cadet Corps involvement and expand Sainik Schools, reiterating commitment to ex-servicemen welfare.
