Operation Sindoor War Memorial: Honoring Heroic Sacrifices
A war memorial was established in Jammu's Gujjar Mandi Chowk to honor those, including a senior official, who died in Operation Sindoor. The dedication reflects the enduring bond between military and civilians, and serves as a powerful reminder of shared sacrifices during the conflict.
A war memorial has been unveiled in Jammu's Gujjar Mandi Chowk, a site that faced intense shelling during Operation Sindoor. The memorial honors the sacrifices of fallen heroes, including senior government official Raj Kumar Thappa, who died during the conflict.
The memorial features murals of Army personnel, paying tribute to those who laid down their lives. It also includes a statue depicting an Army soldier with a local nomad, symbolizing the bond between the armed forces and local civilians.
The local community has praised the memorial's establishment as a fitting tribute, reflecting the resilience and unity of the people in supporting the nation's security efforts.
