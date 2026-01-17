Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Tribute to India's Invincible Military Might

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded India's military strength, highlighting Operation Sindoor, during his visit to the World Book Fair. He emphasized the significance of Vande Mataram in India's freedom struggle and honored the country's first home minister, Sardar Patel, encouraging the public to engage with literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 23:12 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:12 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the significance of Operation Sindoor during his visit to the World Book Fair, describing it as proof of India's formidable military prowess and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering leadership.

During his tour, Shah visited the Vande Mataram Pavilion, dedicated to the iconic song that inspired India's freedom fighters, and an exhibition commemorating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the nation's first home minister.

Highlighting the enduring importance of literature, Shah urged the public to continue reading, regardless of age, and celebrated the legacy of Vande Mataram as the nation marks its 150th anniversary.

