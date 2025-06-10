Left Menu

Judge Dismisses $400 Million Defamation Suit Against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

A judge dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and others, ruling allegations were unsupported. Lively expressed determination to fight for women's rights following the legal outcome. The case, involving accusations of stolen film rights and defamation, will proceed to trial in 2026.

Updated: 10-06-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 10:12 IST
Judge Dismisses $400 Million Defamation Suit Against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively (Photo/instagram/@blakelively) . Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

In a significant legal development, a judge has dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and associates, including their publicist Leslie Sloane. The case, which also involved The New York Times, was thrown out by Judge Lewis J. Liman, who ruled the allegations lacked substantiation. According to E! News, the court found no merit in the claim that Lively and her associates engaged in wrongful extortion.

Following the ruling, Blake Lively took to Instagram to express her resolve in supporting women's rights. She shared her thoughts on the pain caused by retaliatory lawsuits and emphasized the importance of resources for those facing similar battles. Lively reaffirmed her commitment to advocate for women's voices and highlighted organizations working on critical causes such as women's rights and domestic violence.

Lively's legal team celebrated the ruling as a complete vindication for all involved, asserting that the lawsuit was a sham from the outset. Despite the dismissal, Baldoni has been permitted to amend and refile specific allegations related to contract interference. The ongoing saga is set to reach the court again in March 2026, promising further legal developments in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

