Jonathan Daviss Cast as Lead in Snoop Dogg Biopic: A Fresh Take on Hip-Hop Legend's Journey

Actor Jonathan Daviss, famed for his role in 'Outer Banks', is set to star in Snoop Dogg's biopic under the direction of Craig Brewer. The film is part of Death Row Pictures' collaboration with NBCUniversal, marking a new era of storytelling for the iconic music label.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:47 IST
Jonathan Daviss (Image source: Instagram/ @jonathandavissofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Outer Banks' breakout star Jonathan Daviss is slated to headline the upcoming biopic of iconic hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. The project, produced by Snoop Dogg himself, alongside Brian Grazer and Death Row Pictures president Sara Ramaker, adds a significant chapter to the artist's storied legacy.

Craig Brewer, celebrated for his directorial work on 'Hustle & Flow' and 'Dolemite Is My Name', has been entrusted with chronicling Snoop Dogg's meteoric rise from rap royalty to entertainment industry powerhouse. Brewer will overhaul the script initially penned by Joe Robert Cole, presenting an authentic narrative of the artist's journey.

This film marks the first entry under the umbrella of Death Row Pictures' venture with NBCUniversal Entertainment & Studios, extending the influential reach of Death Row Records beyond music. The move aims to redefine storytelling in the music biopic genre, adding to Universal's success with films like 'Straight Outta Compton' and '8 Mile'.

