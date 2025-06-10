Digital Cable TV Distribution in India: Charting the Path Forward

The All India Digital Cable Federation has launched a groundbreaking report titled 'State of Cable TV Distribution in India,' developed in collaboration with EY India. The exhaustive study offers an intricate overview of the challenges, transformation, and prospective future of India's cable television distribution industry.

Compiling insights from over 28,000 Local Cable Operators across the country, the report alarmingly highlights a steep decline in cable TV subscriptions. This downturn is attributed to rising channel costs and mounting competition from unregulated platforms, leading to a significant employment crisis in this sector.

Among the critical findings, the workforce of surveyed LCOs has diminished by 31% since 2018, with job losses ranging between 1.14 lakh and 1.95 lakh. The report recommends several reforms to level the competitive playing field, activate inactive STBs, and tackle piracy to rejuvenate the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)