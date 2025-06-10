Left Menu

Digital Cable TV Distribution in India: Charting the Path Forward

The 'State of Cable TV Distribution in India' report by All India Digital Cable Federation and EY India provides a comprehensive look into the cable TV sector's challenges and potential reforms. The decline in subscriptions and job losses among Local Cable Operators highlight urgent needs for industry reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:48 IST
Digital Cable TV Distribution in India: Charting the Path Forward
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Digital Cable Federation has launched a groundbreaking report titled 'State of Cable TV Distribution in India,' developed in collaboration with EY India. The exhaustive study offers an intricate overview of the challenges, transformation, and prospective future of India's cable television distribution industry.

Compiling insights from over 28,000 Local Cable Operators across the country, the report alarmingly highlights a steep decline in cable TV subscriptions. This downturn is attributed to rising channel costs and mounting competition from unregulated platforms, leading to a significant employment crisis in this sector.

Among the critical findings, the workforce of surveyed LCOs has diminished by 31% since 2018, with job losses ranging between 1.14 lakh and 1.95 lakh. The report recommends several reforms to level the competitive playing field, activate inactive STBs, and tackle piracy to rejuvenate the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025