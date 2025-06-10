Left Menu

Under the 'Black Cloud': Art Evoking Wartime Emotions in Kyiv

The 'Black Cloud', a massive art installation by Ukrainian artist Oleksiy Say, is a poignant reminder of the ongoing war in Ukraine. Set in Kyiv's historic Sophia Square, the installation will journey to Burning Man in the US, aiming to elicit an emotional response to the conflict.

In Kyiv's historic Sophia Square, a formidable black cloud installation has emerged, casting a shadow and evoking the grim realities of war. This immense artwork, designed by Ukrainian artist Oleksiy Say, serves as both a symbol of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and a message beyond its borders.

The 'Black Cloud,' a striking installation measuring 30 meters in length and standing 15 meters tall, weighs nearly eight tonnes and is constructed from four kilometers of fabric. It includes sounds of artillery, explosions, and military vehicles, vividly portraying the hardship Ukraine has faced since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

This powerful piece of war art, destined for the Burning Man festival in Nevada this August, aims to transform viewers' perceptions when encountering news of the conflict. It stands as a poignant reminder for Kyiv residents, capturing emotions of destruction and evoking war memories for those who experience it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

