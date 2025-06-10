Psych: Redefining Horror with Abundantia Entertainment and Vishal Furia

Production company Abundantia Entertainment and filmmaker Vishal Furia are joining forces once more to launch a new horror venture entitled 'Psych.' Known for their success with the 'Chhorii' franchise, this partnership aims to break the conventional barriers of the genre by focusing on psychological and culturally textured storytelling.

Vikram Malhotra, Abundantia's founder and CEO, emphasizes that the collaboration is about crafting a compelling universe of horror that resonates with today's evolving audience. He stated, "This collaboration is not just about creating scary films together—it's about creating a captivating universe of horror."

Furia expressed excitement for the project, calling it a shared journey to revolutionize horror content in India. Both previous and upcoming projects under this banner aim to leave a lasting impact on audiences, continuing the legacy established by the 'Chhorii' series.

