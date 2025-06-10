Left Menu

Psych: Redefining Horror with Abundantia Entertainment and Vishal Furia

Abundantia Entertainment teams up with filmmaker Vishal Furia to create 'Psych,' a series focusing on psychological and culturally rooted horror. Building on their success with the 'Chhorii' franchise, they aim to craft compelling horror narratives that resonate with modern audiences looking for more than just jump scares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Production company Abundantia Entertainment and filmmaker Vishal Furia are joining forces once more to launch a new horror venture entitled 'Psych.' Known for their success with the 'Chhorii' franchise, this partnership aims to break the conventional barriers of the genre by focusing on psychological and culturally textured storytelling.

Vikram Malhotra, Abundantia's founder and CEO, emphasizes that the collaboration is about crafting a compelling universe of horror that resonates with today's evolving audience. He stated, "This collaboration is not just about creating scary films together—it's about creating a captivating universe of horror."

Furia expressed excitement for the project, calling it a shared journey to revolutionize horror content in India. Both previous and upcoming projects under this banner aim to leave a lasting impact on audiences, continuing the legacy established by the 'Chhorii' series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

