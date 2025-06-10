Enrique Iglesias Returns: A Spectacular Comeback to India After 13 Years

Enrique Iglesias, the renowned singer of hits like 'Rhythm Divine' and 'Bailamos', will take the stage in India for the first time in 13 years.

The much-anticipated concert, scheduled for October 30 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai, is organized by EVA Live and BEW Live. Celebrated as one of Spain's leading musical icons, Iglesias is expected to offer a nostalgic showcase of his career-spanning hits, encompassing both classic and modern favorites.

Event organizers promise a thrilling experience, featuring Iglesias' signature blend of pop, enhanced by advanced production and visuals. The concert marks a historic moment for fans and concretizes India's growing presence on the global entertainment stage. Tickets go on sale June 27, following a pre-sale.