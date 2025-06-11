G-DRAGON's Epic Return: Macau's Stage Set Ablaze

G-DRAGON's 2025 WORLD TOUR [Übermensch] made a triumphant return to Macau, drawing over 36,000 fans for three consecutive sold-out performances. His dynamic stage presence and powerful vocals mesmerized the audience, reminding everyone of his enduring influence in the global music scene.

The Macau shows marked the debut of the tour's daisy-themed elevated stage, a creative representation of the transformation stages of 'beyond-man', which added a remarkable layer of emotional depth to the experience. The visual storytelling provided fans with an unforgettable display of artistry and innovation.

Sponsored by prominent brands like HSBC and Trip.com Group, the tour continues to embolden G-DRAGON's legacy as it heads to cities like Sydney and Hong Kong, promising more surprises and memorable moments for fans worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)