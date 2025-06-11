Left Menu

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Mythological Horror 'Maa': A Riveting Return

Bollywood icons Kajol and Ajay Devgn collaborate on 'Maa', a mythological horror film, with Kajol acting and Ajay producing. Directed by Vishal Furia, the project marks Kajol's return after three years. Kajol praises Ajay's involvement, highlighting their dedication to quality filmmaking.

Updated: 11-06-2025 18:39 IST
Actor Kajol (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood's power couple, Kajol and Ajay Devgn, reunite for their latest venture, 'Maa'. Unlike their past projects like 'Ishq' and 'Tanhaji', this time, the duo takes on distinct roles—Kajol as the lead actress and Ajay as a hands-on producer, deeply involved in crafting the film's mythological horror narrative.

In a conversation with ANI, Kajol lauded her husband's meticulous approach. 'He's a very hands-on producer,' she revealed, noting his involvement from script to music and VFX, which she emphasized as crucial to the film's success. 'Shooting VFX is a different game,' Kajol admitted, appreciating Ajay's detailed attention.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 'Maa' signifies Kajol's return to cinema after three years, with her last being 'Salaam Venky'. 'I am extremely excited,' Kajol expressed, noting her surprise at venturing into horror. Embracing Indian mythology, she shared her pride in the film, produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, set to release June 27.

