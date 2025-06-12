Bruce Springsteen's Bold Critique of US Administration

At a recent Berlin concert, legendary rock musician Bruce Springsteen delivered a scathing critique of President Donald Trump's administration, labeling it as 'corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.'

Speaking to tens of thousands gathered at a historic stadium, Springsteen called for a stand against authoritarianism and advocated for democracy and liberty.

This is not the first time Springsteen has voiced political dissent; his passionate opposition reflects a tradition of merging his musical roots with calls for political change.

(With inputs from agencies.)