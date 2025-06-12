Left Menu

Bruce Springsteen's Bold Critique of US Administration

During a Berlin concert, Bruce Springsteen criticized President Trump's administration as 'corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.' Addressing democracy and freedom, he urged audiences to stand against authoritarianism. Springsteen, a long-time critic, has made such pointed statements before, reflecting a history of aligning his music with political activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

At a recent Berlin concert, legendary rock musician Bruce Springsteen delivered a scathing critique of President Donald Trump's administration, labeling it as 'corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.'

Speaking to tens of thousands gathered at a historic stadium, Springsteen called for a stand against authoritarianism and advocated for democracy and liberty.

This is not the first time Springsteen has voiced political dissent; his passionate opposition reflects a tradition of merging his musical roots with calls for political change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

