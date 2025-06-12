Bruce Springsteen's Bold Critique of US Administration
During a Berlin concert, Bruce Springsteen criticized President Trump's administration as 'corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.' Addressing democracy and freedom, he urged audiences to stand against authoritarianism. Springsteen, a long-time critic, has made such pointed statements before, reflecting a history of aligning his music with political activism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:17 IST
- Country:
- Germany
At a recent Berlin concert, legendary rock musician Bruce Springsteen delivered a scathing critique of President Donald Trump's administration, labeling it as 'corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous.'
Speaking to tens of thousands gathered at a historic stadium, Springsteen called for a stand against authoritarianism and advocated for democracy and liberty.
This is not the first time Springsteen has voiced political dissent; his passionate opposition reflects a tradition of merging his musical roots with calls for political change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico's Judicial Elections: Democracy at Risk or a Fight Against Corruption?
Sikkim pride of nation, its people believe in democracy: PM Modi at statehood event.
A Step Toward Freedom: Jimmy Sham's Release and the Fight for Democracy
Democracy by design or default? AI’s urban recommendations favor elites over public engagement
Freedom for Hong Kong Activists: A Landmark Moment in Democracy