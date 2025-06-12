Left Menu

Controversy Over Rapper Vedan's Inclusion in University's Syllabus

The University of Calicut's decision to include Malayalam rapper Vedan's song in its curriculum has sparked criticism. A BJP-affiliated syndicate member has urged the university to remove the song, due to Vedan's troubled past. Despite the backlash, Vedan remains unfazed, affirming his commitment to his art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:36 IST
Controversy Over Rapper Vedan's Inclusion in University's Syllabus
Vedan
  • Country:
  • India

The decision by the University of Calicut to incorporate the work of Malayalam rapper Vedan into its Malayalam degree syllabus has sparked controversy. A syndicate member from the BJP, A K Anuraj, has called upon Vice Chancellor Dr P Raveendran to reverse the decision due to Vedan's contentious background.

Anuraj, expressing concerns through a formal letter, highlighted that Vedan's song, woven with its contentious past, could set an unfavorable precedent for students. This has raised debates about whether art shapes or merely reflects societal views.

Despite the criticism, Vedan defended his position, asserting his right to express social issues through his music. He pointed out that his songs, such as 'Bhoomi Njan Vazhunna Idam', continue to resonate with audiences online, regardless of academic inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025