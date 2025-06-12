Controversy Over Rapper Vedan's Inclusion in University's Syllabus

The decision by the University of Calicut to incorporate the work of Malayalam rapper Vedan into its Malayalam degree syllabus has sparked controversy. A syndicate member from the BJP, A K Anuraj, has called upon Vice Chancellor Dr P Raveendran to reverse the decision due to Vedan's contentious background.

Anuraj, expressing concerns through a formal letter, highlighted that Vedan's song, woven with its contentious past, could set an unfavorable precedent for students. This has raised debates about whether art shapes or merely reflects societal views.

Despite the criticism, Vedan defended his position, asserting his right to express social issues through his music. He pointed out that his songs, such as 'Bhoomi Njan Vazhunna Idam', continue to resonate with audiences online, regardless of academic inclusion.

