Harvey Weinstein: The Trial Turmoil Continues

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial in Manhattan ended in a mistrial after jury disagreements. Convicted on a separate sex abuse felony, Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison. Prosecutors will retry him for rape, despite his denial of all non-consensual encounters. Weinstein’s legal challenges persist across multiple cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:57 IST
The rape trial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has concluded in a mistrial, according to Manhattan judge Curtis Farber. The decision was made after jury foreperson refused further deliberation amid reported discord among jurors, just a day after Weinstein's conviction on a felony sex abuse charge.

Prosecutors intend to retry Weinstein for third-degree rape, related to an alleged 2013 incident involving aspiring actress Jessica Mann, despite the defense's objection. Weinstein, 73, continues to deny all accusations, maintaining his innocence against all non-consensual sexual encounters. The legal team plans a hearing for July 2 to address these ongoing issues.

Weinstein previously faced a guilty verdict for similar charges involving Miriam Haley, yet maintains a defense of consensual relationships. Having faced over 100 accusations, Weinstein's downfall has paralleled the rise of the #MeToo movement, marking a significant cultural shift. Despite ongoing appeals in separate cases, Weinstein's legal difficulties are far from over.

