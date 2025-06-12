Left Menu

Mistrial Declared in Harvey Weinstein Rape Case Amid Jury Turmoil

A mistrial was declared in Harvey Weinstein's Manhattan rape case after jury dissension. Weinstein, convicted of a separate felony, faces a retrial for third-degree rape. Allegations against him contributed to the #MeToo movement's rise. Weinstein plans appeals, maintaining innocence. The case highlighted prosecutorial challenges and ongoing public scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:45 IST
Mistrial Declared in Harvey Weinstein Rape Case Amid Jury Turmoil
Harvey Weinstein

A New York judge has declared a mistrial in Harvey Weinstein's Manhattan rape case, terminating the proceedings following disruptions among the jury. This decision came a day after the disgraced Hollywood producer was found guilty of a different felony charge, fueling the ongoing #MeToo narrative.

Despite a mixed verdict delivered earlier, prosecutors are set to retry Weinstein on charges of third-degree rape, stemming from allegations by aspiring actress Jessica Mann. In previous judgments, Weinstein was convicted for a criminal sexual act involving Miriam Haley, but acquitted for similar claims by Kaja Sokola.

Weinstein, maintaining his innocence, plans to appeal his convictions. His legal battles, underscoring systemic issues of power abuse, have been closely watched, with implications extending beyond the courthouse. The legal team cites jury misconduct, as Weinstein continues to challenge verdicts in both New York and California.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025