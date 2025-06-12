Mistrial Declared in Harvey Weinstein Rape Case Amid Jury Turmoil

A New York judge has declared a mistrial in Harvey Weinstein's Manhattan rape case, terminating the proceedings following disruptions among the jury. This decision came a day after the disgraced Hollywood producer was found guilty of a different felony charge, fueling the ongoing #MeToo narrative.

Despite a mixed verdict delivered earlier, prosecutors are set to retry Weinstein on charges of third-degree rape, stemming from allegations by aspiring actress Jessica Mann. In previous judgments, Weinstein was convicted for a criminal sexual act involving Miriam Haley, but acquitted for similar claims by Kaja Sokola.

Weinstein, maintaining his innocence, plans to appeal his convictions. His legal battles, underscoring systemic issues of power abuse, have been closely watched, with implications extending beyond the courthouse. The legal team cites jury misconduct, as Weinstein continues to challenge verdicts in both New York and California.

(With inputs from agencies.)