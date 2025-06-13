Global Condolences Pour In Following Ahmedabad Air Tragedy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed deep gratitude to international leaders and governments in the aftermath of a devastating Air India crash in Ahmedabad. The tragedy, which occurred last Thursday, involved a Boeing 737 Dreamliner bound for London.

Shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, the plane crashed into a medical college complex, resulting in a catastrophic fireball. Among the 242 passengers and crew on board, 241 lives were lost, making it one of India's most severe air disasters in recent history. Shockingly, only one individual survived the crash.

World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, have extended their heartfelt condolences to the families affected. Their messages of support underscore the global solidarity following this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)